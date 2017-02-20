Ryan Braun could return right after 10-day DL timeframe
By Brad Richter, Brewers Correspondent, Sat, May 13th 10:42am EDT
According to Brewers' manager Craig Counsell, "We think it (Braun's calf injury) is a pretty minor injury, close to 10 days. Not something significant." Braun was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, backdated to Thursday, May 11th. He will be eligible to return on Sunday, May 21st.
Fantasy Impact
With Braun out, Eric Sogard was promoted from Triple-A and made a splash with the big league club on Friday with a home run and a steal while starting at SS. Meanwhile, Hernan Perez got the start in LF batting third to replace Braun. Perez should be owned and started in all leagues while Braun is out.
Injury Updates
