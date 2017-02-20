Ryan Braun could return right after 10-day DL timeframe

By Brad Richter, Brewers Correspondent, Sat, May 13th 10:42am EDT

According to Brewers' manager Craig Counsell, "We think it (Braun's calf injury) is a pretty minor injury, close to 10 days. Not something significant." Braun was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, backdated to Thursday, May 11th. He will be eligible to return on Sunday, May 21st.