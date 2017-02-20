Billy Hamilton strains calf, out of lineup on Saturday
By Dan Harris, Reds Correspondent, Sat, May 13th 1:44pm EDT
Billy Hamilton strained his calf in Friday night's extra-inning game against the Giants, according to Jim Day. Hamilton remained in the game and lobbied to play on Saturday, but Bryan Price elected to hold him out. (Jim Day on Twitter)
Fantasy Impact
Hamilton hurt his calf in the 15th inning but had to remain in the game until the end because the Reds were out of position players. The fact that he lobbied to play on Saturday is obviously a great sign, but hopefully the Reds give him a few days off to make sure this doesn't turn into a major injury. For now, there's no reason to panic.
Category:
Injury Updates
