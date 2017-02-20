Drew Pomeranz leaves game in 4th inning Sunday with apparent arm injury
By Mike Maher, Red Sox Correspondent, Sun, May 14th 3:01pm EDT
Drew Pomeranz left Sunday afternoon's game with what is believed to be an arm injury. While warming up before the 4th inning, Pomeranz was shaking out his arm, and he left the game shortly after Boston's trainers visited the mound. (Brian MacPherson on Twitter)
Fantasy Impact
It is not yet clear what the injury is or how serious it might be, but that should become clearer over the next couple days. It was a very cold and rainy day in Boston, so there is at least the chance that Pomeranz tightened up between innings and his removal is precautionary. He does, however, have a recent history of arm injuries, so it would not be shocking to hear he has suffered a setback. Stay tuned, as more information will likely be available after the game.
Category:
Injury Updates
