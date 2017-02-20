Junichi Tazawa

Junichi Tazawa placed on the DL with a case of bad

By David A Marcillo, Marlins Correspondent, Wed, May 17th 1:18am EDT

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Junichi Tazawa was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday with an "injury" which could be best described as "being bad at baseball."

Tazawa has a pathetic 6.60 ERA despite a .195 BABIP against. He's been worth -0.4 fWAR and by simply being on the disabled list, he has made the Marlins a better team. He is statistically the worst relief pitcher in baseball and tied for the second overall worst pitcher in all of baseball (thanks, Jered Weaver!)

