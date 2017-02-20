Hanley Ramirez gets a hit in loss to Oakland
By John Aubin, Red Sox Correspondent, Sat, May 20th 9:02am EDT
Hanley Ramirez went 1-for-5 and struck out twice as the Red Sox bats were silenced by Oakland pitching on Friday night.
Fantasy Impact
Ramirez looks to be back healthy from his latest nagging injury. But he is in a funk right now as he is 3-for-15 with six strikeouts over the past week. As frustrating as he can be, Ramirez should still be owned in all leagues. He is due for a hot streak.
Category:
Injury Updates, Game Recaps
