Phil Hughes to DL with shoulder injury
By Blaine Blontz, Twins Correspondent, Mon, May 22nd 11:28am EDT
Phil Hughes will be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to stiffness in his right shoulder. His timeframe for return is unclear at this time. (St. Paul Pioneer Press)
Fantasy Impact
Hughes struggled mightily in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He's now allowed 14 earned runs over his last four starts spanning 13 2/3 innings. This has raised his ERA and WHIP on the season to 5.74 and 1.51. Only three of his nine starts have been quality.
Category:
Injury Updates
More Phil Hughes: News | Rankings | Projections | Stats
What's your take? Leave a comment
Fantasy Games
Win your first contest
Or we'll credit your entry fee
|David Johnson (ARI)
|RB
|Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
|RB
|Antonio Brown (PIT)
|WR
|Julio Jones (ATL)
|WR
|Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
|WR
|Mike Evans (TB)
|WR
|LeSean McCoy (BUF)
|RB
|Melvin Gordon (LAC)
|RB
|A.J. Green (CIN)
|WR
|View All Rankings
|Jordan Howard (CHI)
|RB
|Devonta Freeman (ATL)
|RB
|Jay Ajayi (MIA)
|RB
|DeMarco Murray (TEN)
|RB
|Jordy Nelson (GB)
|WR
|Michael Thomas (NO)
|WR
|Dez Bryant (DAL)
|WR
|Todd Gurley (LAR)
|RB
|T.Y. Hilton (IND)
|WR
|Lamar Miller (HOU)
|RB
|Leonard Fournette (JAC)
|RB
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|TE
|Amari Cooper (OAK)
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
|WR
|Doug Baldwin (SEA)
|WR
|Carlos Hyde (SF)
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
|RB
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|QB
|Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
|WR
|Isaiah Crowell (CLE)
|RB
|Mike Trout (LAA)
|CF
|Mookie Betts (BOS)
|RF
|Jose Altuve (HOU)
|2B
|Nolan Arenado (COL)
|3B
|Paul Goldschmidt (ARI)
|1B
|Kris Bryant (CHC)
|1B,3B
|Clayton Kershaw (LAD)
|SP
|Josh Donaldson (TOR)
|3B
|Bryce Harper (WSH)
|RF
|Manny Machado (BAL)
|3B,SS
|View All Rankings
|Anthony Rizzo (CHC)
|1B
|Miguel Cabrera (DET)
|1B
|Charlie Blackmon (COL)
|CF
|Max Scherzer (WSH)
|SP
|Carlos Correa (HOU)
|SS
|Madison Bumgarner (SF)
|SP
|Joey Votto (CIN)
|1B
|Corey Seager (LAD)
|SS
|Trea Turner (WSH)
|2B,SS
|Starling Marte (PIT)
|LF,CF
|Chris Sale (BOS)
|SP
|Edwin Encarnacion (CLE)
|1B,DH
|Corey Kluber (CLE)
|SP
|Robinson Cano (SEA)
|2B
|Nelson Cruz (SEA)
|RF,DH
|Francisco Lindor (CLE)
|SS
|Noah Syndergaard (NYM)
|SP
|Ryan Braun (MIL)
|LF
|Xander Bogaerts (BOS)
|SS
|Freddie Freeman (ATL)
|1B
|Russell Westbrook (OKC)
|G
|James Harden (HOU)
|G
|Stephen Curry (GSW)
|G
|Kevin Durant (GSW)
|F
|Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN)
|C
|Anthony Davis (NOR)
|F
|LeBron James (CLE)
|F
|Chris Paul (LAC)
|G
|Kawhi Leonard (SAS)
|G
|DeMarcus Cousins (NOR)
|F
|View All Rankings
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
|G
|Paul George (IND)
|F
|Hassan Whiteside (MIA)
|C
|Damian Lillard (POR)
|G
|John Wall (WAS)
|G
|Kyle Lowry (TOR)
|G
|Paul Millsap (ATL)
|F
|Jimmy Butler (CHI)
|G
|Draymond Green (GSW)
|F
|Kemba Walker (CHA)
|G
|Kyrie Irving (CLE)
|G
|Al Horford (BOS)
|C
|Victor Oladipo (OKC)
|G
|Isaiah Thomas (BOS)
|G
|C.J. McCollum (POR)
|G
|LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS)
|F
|Brook Lopez (BKN)
|C
|Klay Thompson (GSW)
|G
|Kristaps Porzingis (NYK)
|C
|Carmelo Anthony (NYK)
|F