Phil Hughes to DL with shoulder injury

By Blaine Blontz, Twins Correspondent, Mon, May 22nd 11:28am EDT

Phil Hughes will be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to stiffness in his right shoulder. His timeframe for return is unclear at this time. (St. Paul Pioneer Press)

Hughes struggled mightily in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He's now allowed 14 earned runs over his last four starts spanning 13 2/3 innings. This has raised his ERA and WHIP on the season to 5.74 and 1.51. Only three of his nine starts have been quality.

