Texans OT Derek Newton officially out for 2017 season

By Vincent Davis, Texans Correspondent, Fri, May 12th 6:38pm EDT

Texans OT Derek Newton has been officially ruled out for the 2017 season after being placed on reserve/PUP. In 2016 Newton tore his patellar tendons in both of his knees against the Broncos. (Field Yates on Twitter)

Fantasy Impact

This is disappointing news for both Newton and Texans fans alike. Newton being out means Chris Clark is going to be the starting RT as of now for the team. Clark struggled immensely last year stepping in for Newton. It will be interesting to see how Houston addresses this hole in the offensive line. Fourth-rounder Julie'n Davenport could be an option but is, of course, unproven at the NFL level. As of now, life has gotten a little more difficult for Texans RB Lamar Miller and whoever the Texans decide to go with at QB.